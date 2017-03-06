Four policemen attached to X-squad of the Lagos state police command were killed in an auto crash along Imota – Ikorodu road in Lagos, on Sunday.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, the command’s spokesman, said this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the policemen died during a head-on collision with a tipper lorry, and that driver of the vehicle fled.

“At about 1pm on March 5, a police truck which had five policemen on board in a Nissan frontier van with registration number NPF 409 D, was involved in a fatal accident with a 911 tipper lorry with no registration number,” he said.

“The driver, who could not be identified at the time of this report, fled the scene.

“It was disclosed that both vehicles were coming from opposite direction at a point near Isiwu town and they collided.”

He said three policemen died on the spot, while the fourth died in hospital.

Famous-Cole added that the copses have been deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital and LASUTH, Ikeja for autopsy.

He said investigation was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“As the Lagos state police command mourns the death of its finest officers who died in active duty, the we would not leave any stone unturned to bring the suspect to justice,” he said.

He called on the public to come forward with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the fleeing suspect.