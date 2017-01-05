Four women were today, January 5 arraigned before the Borno State High Cout for operating a baby factory in the Galadima area of Maiduguri.

One of the women identified as Ngozi Nwokocha pictured and her accomplices allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each.

According to twitter user @Dan-Borno who shared her photo online, the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each. They harbored young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and when the vulnerable women give birth, they sell off the babies.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the crime. The presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru adjourned the case to January 9, 2017 and directed that they be remanded in prison.