Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been hailed by the Prime Minister of France, Bernard Cazeneuve for the role he played recently in re-launching the Nigerian economy.

The French Minister was referring to the time President Muhammadu Buhari was abroad for medical treatment whilst Osinbajo was the acting President.

Osinbajo’s efforts can be seen the current strong competition of the naira against the dollar. It is also seen in the peace that has returned to the usually restive Niger Delta region of the country. Osinbajo is currently in France where he joined the global forum on anti-corruption and integrity hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

A statement by Laolu Akande, the vice president’s spokesperson, quoted Cazeneuve as saying this during a bilateral meeting with Osinbajo in Paris. According to the statement, the prime minister assured that French investors would take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian economy.