The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya has died in an Indian hospital after a kidney failure.

He was the 37th Rivers State Commissioner of Police, having succeeded Mr. Foluso Adebanjo on July 12, 2016.

Odesanya joined the force on February 2, 1986, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the ranks to his current position of Commissioner of Police.