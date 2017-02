Former Rivers state Commissioner of Police, Late CP. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya’s burial service held at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos on Friday morning, February 17.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers state governorship candidate Dakuku Peterside among others were in attendance.

Odesanya who was transferred to Rivers State in August 2016 died of Kidney failure at an Indian hospital in January.

See more photos below;