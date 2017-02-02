Former Chelsea and England Midfielder, Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from the round leather game bringing to an end a 21-year career in the professional game.

The 38-year-old, who spent last year with New York City in Major League Soccer in the US, announced his decision on social media on Thursday.

Lampard made 649 appearances for Chelsea and won 106 England caps.

“Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life,” said Lampard.

“I’m grateful to the Football Association for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.”