In a fresh Southern Kaduna attack, unknown gunmen on Easter Sunday reportedly killed 13 Christians in Asso community in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State on Easter eve.

Details of the attack remain sketchy but it’s believed to be part of the Southern Kaduna violence involving the Fulani Herdsmen and local farming communities, which so far have left over 200 people dead in past attacks.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, condemned the act and extended his condolence to the victims and their families while affirming that security operations are being ramped to rid the forest areas of the bandits.

According to Samuel’s post on Facebook, he said the governor have launched an Operation Harbin Kunama II’ that would help the Army deal with the armed persons responsible for the attacks in Southern Kaduna.

He said that the forthcoming Operation Harbin Kunama II is a necessary step towards ending the violence in parts of southern Kaduna.

