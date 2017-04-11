There was an outrage on Monday when photos of a man identified as the sector commander of the Rivers State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Andrew A. Kumapayi using a pair of of scissors to cut up hair of some female officials emerged.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, also condemned some of the photographs that trended on the social media.

The incident reportedly happened during the morning earlier in the day parade when Kumapayi went round to inspect his officers and men.

He reportedly inspected their fingernails and hair, among other things.

The victims were lined up for the unusual treatment.

FRSC spokesman, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said the agency was already aware of the incident and that the corps marshal had already ordered an investigation into the issue.