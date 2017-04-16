An angry mob in Anambra attacked officials of the Federal Road Safety (FRSC) officials for allegedly demanding bribe.

The photos and a video footage of the incident which reportedly occurred in Nnewi, Anambra State on Friday, April 14 showed one of the road safety officials being held by his belt, reminiscent of how policemen hold criminals.

A Facebook user, Modesty Vitus M Ezenwa who posted the visuals on Facebook narrated that the officers “asked for bribe”.

“The stubborn cyclist refused to offer,” he wrote. “They wanted to ‘arrest ‘ the cycle, the owner refused.”

He noted that some officials ran away, leaving two of their colleagues behind at the mercy of the mob.

