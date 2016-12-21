Some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have warned that they would soon start demanding bribes like policemen if the Federal Government does not pay their November salaries before Christmas.

FRSC sources who spoke with PUNCH said the Federal Government had refused to offer any explanation for the non-payment.

They said this was unfortunate, because they had been asked to work during the holidays as part of the ‘ember months’ campaign.

An official, who identified himself only as Patrick, said the government had no excuse for withholding salaries since the FRSC is a revenue-generating agency.

He said, “The government is being very unfair to us. Christmas is next Sunday and many of us who are male officials have been asked to remae officials have been asked to remain on the roads to ensure that the roads are safe.

“How can the agency ask me to spend Christmas on the road and at the same time deprive me of my salary?

“They should not turn corps officials into policemen because that is what will happen if we are not paid.”

When contacted on the telephone, the FRSC’s Head of Media Relations and Strategy, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, told our correspondent that the salary issue was not the fault of the agency but the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, the platform through which Federal Government officials are paid.

Kazeem, however, said officials would not resort to bribes as they are paid separately for patrols.

He said, “The salary issue is from IPPIS and not from us; so, I suggest you get in touch with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“The salary issue is being sorted out and anyone who takes bribes knows the implications. Anyone who is caught collecting bribes will be dismissed.”