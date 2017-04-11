The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers State, Ayodele Kumapayi that chopped off hair of female officers in scissors has been suspended, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Photos of the controversial disciplinary action, which came during a routine parade exercise, circulated on the internet on yesterday, April 10.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said on Tuesday morning that other officers who allegedly participated in that act have been suspended alongside Mr. Kumapayi.

He said the sector commander accused the female marshals of carrying long hairdo.

Mr. Kazeem said the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, ordered the errant officers immediate suspension pending investigation into the incident.