The Full List of the budgets of Nigeria states for the year 2016 are stated below

1. Abia State – 96.7 billion

2. Adamawa State – 100.89 billion

3. Akwa Ibom State – 426 billion

4. Anambra State – 101.4 billion

5. Bauchi State – 102 billion

6. Bayelsa State – 150.6billion

7. Benue State – 133.4 billion

8. Borno State – 155 billion

9. Cross River State – 350 billion

10. Delta State – 266 billion

11. Ebonyi State – 101.1 billion

12. Edo State – 111.5 billion

13. Ekiti State – 67 billion

14. Enugu State – 85.1 billion

15. Gombe State – 76.5 billion

16. Imo State – 141.2 billion

17. Jigawa State – 137.2 billion

18. Kaduna State – 171.7 billion

19. Kano State – 275 billion

20. Katsina State – 110 billion

21. Kebbi State – 107 billion

22. Kogi State – 75 billion

23. Kwara State – 116.2 billion

24. Lagos State – 662.5 billion

25. Nasarawa State – 77.9 billion

26. Niger State – 74.7 billion

27. Ogun state – 200 billion

28. Ondo State – 118.9 billion

29. Osun state – 150.7 billion

30. Oyo State – 165.5 billion

31. Plateau State – 154 billion

32. Rivers State – 370 billion

33. Sokoto State – 112.5 billion

34. Taraba State – 68.8 billion

35. Yobe State – 80.6 billion

36. Zamfara State – 92.8 billion

STATES WITH HIGHEST BUDGET

Lagos state – 662.5 billion

Akwa Ibom state – 426 billion

Rivers state – 370 billion

Cross River state 350 billion

Kano state – 275 billion

Delta state – 266 billion

STATES WITH LOWEST BUDGET

Ekiti state – 67 billion least

Taraba state – 68.8 billion

Niger state – 74.7 billion

Kogi state – 75 billion

Nasarawa state – 77.9 billion

Yobe state – 80.6 billion