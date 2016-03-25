PIC.-17.-PRESIDENT-BUHARI-MEETS-STATE-GOVERNORS-AT-VILLA-IN-ABUJA

The Full List of the budgets of Nigeria states for the year 2016 are stated below

1. Abia State – 96.7 billion
2. Adamawa State – 100.89 billion
3. Akwa Ibom State – 426 billion
4. Anambra State – 101.4 billion
5. Bauchi State – 102 billion
6. Bayelsa State – 150.6billion
7. Benue State – 133.4 billion
8. Borno State – 155 billion
9. Cross River State – 350 billion
10. Delta State – 266 billion
11. Ebonyi State – 101.1 billion
12. Edo State – 111.5 billion
13. Ekiti State – 67 billion
14. Enugu State – 85.1 billion
15. Gombe State – 76.5 billion
16. Imo State – 141.2 billion
17. Jigawa State – 137.2 billion
18. Kaduna State – 171.7 billion
19. Kano State – 275 billion
20. Katsina State – 110 billion
21. Kebbi State – 107 billion
22. Kogi State – 75 billion
23. Kwara State – 116.2 billion
24. Lagos State – 662.5 billion
25. Nasarawa State – 77.9 billion
26. Niger State – 74.7 billion
27. Ogun state – 200 billion
28. Ondo State – 118.9 billion
29. Osun state – 150.7 billion
30. Oyo State – 165.5 billion
31. Plateau State – 154 billion
32. Rivers State – 370 billion
33. Sokoto State – 112.5 billion
34. Taraba State – 68.8 billion
35. Yobe State – 80.6 billion
36. Zamfara State – 92.8 billion

STATES WITH HIGHEST BUDGET

Lagos state – 662.5 billion
Akwa Ibom state – 426 billion
Rivers state – 370 billion
Cross River state 350 billion
Kano state – 275 billion
Delta state – 266 billion

STATES WITH LOWEST BUDGET

Ekiti state – 67 billion least
Taraba state – 68.8 billion
Niger state – 74.7 billion
Kogi state – 75 billion
Nasarawa state – 77.9 billion
Yobe state – 80.6 billion