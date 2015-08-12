CBN-logoIn the continuing effort to sustain the stability of the foreign exchange market and ensure the efficient utilization of foreign exchange and the derivation of optimum benefit from goods and services imported into the country, It has become imperative to exclude importers of some goods and services from accessing foreign exchange at the Nigerian foreign exchange markets in order to encourage local production of these items.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  recently issue a directive stopping some imported goods and services from the list of items valid for forex in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Markets. This policy implies is that, those who import these items can no longer buy foreign currency from the official window to pay the overseas suppliers. Rather, they will have to source forex from the parallel market or Bureau De Change to pay for their imports.

The items include the following:

  1. Rice
  2. Cement
  3. Margarine
  4. Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils
  5. Meat and processed meat products
  6. Vegetables and processed vegetable products
  7. Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey
  8. Private airplanes/jets
  9. Indian incense
  10. Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines
  11. Cold rolled steel sheets
  12. Galvanized steel sheets
  13. Roofing sheets
  14. Wheelbarrows
  15. Head pans
  16. Metal boxes and containers
  17. Enamelware
  18. Steel drums
  19. Steel pipes
  20. Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)
  21. Iron rods and reinforcing bard
  22. Wire mesh
  23. Steel nails
  24. Security  and razor wine
  25. Wood particle boards and panels
  26. Wood Fibre Boards and Panels
  27. Plywood boards and panels
  28. Wooden doors
  29. Toothpicks
  30. Glass and Glassware
  31. Kitchen utensils
  32. Tableware
  33. Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
  34. Textiles
  35. Woven fabrics
  36. Clothes
  37. Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules , cellophane wrappers
  38. Soap and cosmetics
  39. Tomatoes/tomato pastes
  40. Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases

It is important to emphasize that the importation of these items are not prohibited or banned.  It only means that importers of these items are no longer qualified to get foreign exchange from the CBN or the official market to buy these items from overseas.