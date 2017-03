Registration of candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) last Monday, March 20.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, after a meeting with owners of Computer Based Test, CBT, centres nationwide, said the exercise will be for a period of one month – March 20 to April 19, as against the previous three months period.

Below is the full list of CBT centres recommended for 2017 registration:

S/N Centre – State – Exam – Town – Center Name

1 ABIA – ABA Bright Stars International Schools, 10/12, Ikpemaeze Street, UMUIKPO, Ariaria, Aba

2 ABIA – ABA Heritage and Infinity ICT Centre Aba, 4 Ezenwagbara Avenue off 279 Faulks Road, Aba

3 ABIA – ABA Temple Gate Polytechnic, Aba

4 ABIA – ABA Giant Immaculate School ICT Centre Aba, 48 Dikenafai Road off Ngwa Road by East, Aba

5 ABIA – ABA Golden Foundations Int’l School, No. 1, GFI Close, Off Ovurukwu Road, Umuobeke by 352 Port Harcourt Road

6 ABIA – ABA Unique Unibright INT’L SCH, No 152 faulks Road, Aba

7 ABIA – ABA JP FLINCT INT’L SCHOOL, 279/281 Umueze Road/Udeagbala rd, OSISIOMA, Aba

8 ABIA – EHERE Sound Base Academy, Ehere,Obingwa LGA, Umuahia

9 ABIA – OWERRI NTA Adventist Sec. Tech. College, Opp. Naval Base, Owerrinta

10 ABIA – UMUAHIA Clems Business Systems Ltd., Plot 111B, Eghem Layout, Along BCARD, Corporate Affairs Building Umuahia

11 ABIA – UMUAHIA Amable Nig. Limited, 7, Old Timber Road, Umuahia

12 ABIA – UTURU Gregory University,Uturu, Amaokwe Achara, Uturu

13 ABIA – UTURU Abia State University Uturu

14 ADAMAWA – YOLA ALIYU MUSTAFA ACADEMY, ICT CENTRE, 19-21 BABOSE STREET, UPPER LUGGERE WARD, JIMETA-YOLA

15 AKWA IBOM – IKOT-AKPAN Gateway S. Academy, Ikot Akpa, Ukanafun, Akwa Ibom State

16 AKWA IBOM – UYO Kemegold Nig. Ltd., Aka Community Model School, Behind Akwa-Ibom State Police Headquarters, Along Aka Road, Uyo

17 ANAMBRA – AWKA Grafil Computers Limited, Grafil House, High Tension Road, Opp. Thrillers Fast Food, Arooma Junction, Awka

18 ANAMBRA – AWKA Integral Development Konsut, 18/28, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka

19 ANAMBRA – IFITEDUNU Emkenlyn Computers, Nneamaka Secondary School, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia LGA

20 ANAMBRA – OKPUNO Community Education Resource Centre, adjacent to Community School, Okpuno, Anambra State

21 ANAMBRA – ONITSHA Versity Comprehensive Sec. School, 119/120A Obodoukwu Rd., Okpoko

22 ANAMBRA – ONITSHA Obidon Systematic Computer Institute, No. 4 Ibekwe Street off Awka Road Onitsha, Anambra State

23 ANAMBRA – ONITSHA Eastern Academy, Upper Iweka, Onitsha

24 ANAMBRA – ONITSHA ST. RITA INNOVATIVE INSTITUTE, PLOT C8/C9 NIGER BRIDGE HEAD LAYOUT, HOUSING ESTATE FEGGE, ONITSHA

25 BAUCHI – BAUCHI DOLPHIN MARIA COLLEGE, SUNDAY AWONIYI ROAD, NEW G.R.A BAUCHI

26 BAUCHI – BAUCHI AL-FURQUAN INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, ALONG BAUCHI-DASS ROAD, NEW GRA, BAUCHI

27 BAUCHI – BAUCHI FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC,ALONG DASS ROAD, GWALLAMEJI, BAUCHI

28 BAUCHI – BAUCHI GIWO SCIENCE ACADEMY, ALONG NINGI-KANO ROAD, BAUCHI

29 BAUCHI – BAUCHI IQRQ’A SCIENCE ACADEMY

30 BAUCHI – TAFAWA BALEWA PRESENTATION BROTHERS SECONDARY SCHOOL, TAFAWA BALEWA

31 BAYELSA – YENEGOA Predesaf International College, Predesaf College Close, Off Ovouh Street, By Referral Hospital, Yenegwe-Epie, Yenagoa

32 BENUE – GBOKO Excellent International College, Gboko

33 BENUE – KATSINA-ALA Information and Communication Tech Centre, College of Education, Katsina-Ala

34 BENUE – MAKURDI Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi., ETC Centre, Makurdi

35 BENUE – MAKURDI Our Lady of Mount Camel College, km 5, Naka Road, Makurdi

36 BENUE – OTUKPO CBT Center, opp Beco Filling Station, Markurdi Rd., Otukpo, Benue State

37 BORNO – MAIDUGURI University of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 2, Bama Road, Maiduguri

38 BORNO – MAIDUGURI Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Jos/Kano Road, Maiduguri

39 BORNO – MAIDUGURI University of Maiduguri, ETC Centre 1, Bama Road, Maiduguri

40 CROSS RIVER – AKAMKPA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AKAMKPA CROSS RIVER STATE

41 CROSS RIVER – CALABAR Zero Limit, No. 1, Barracks Road, Calabar

42 CROSS RIVER – CALABAR University of Calabar, Calabar, E-Library, Cross River State

43 CROSS RIVER – OBUDU Federal College of Education, ICT Complex/ Computer Science Blocks, Obudu

44 CROSS RIVER – OGOJA BEEPS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, SCH. OF NURSING, HOSPITAL RD., IGOLI, OGOJA

45 CROSS RIVER – UGEP GIRLS SECONDARY SCHOOL

46 CROSS RIVER – UGEP UNIBRIGHT COMPUTER CENTRE UGEP CROSS RIVER STATE

47 DELTA – ABRAKA DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, ELECTRONIC EXAM CENTRE A, CAMPUS 3, ABRAKA

48 DELTA – ABRAKA DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, DIGITAL CENTRE, ABRAKA

49 DELTA – ABRAKA DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, ELECTRONIC EXAM CENTRE B, CAMPUS 3, ABRAKA

50 DELTA – EFFURUN Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun

51 DELTA – KWALE PRIME VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE, KWALE

52 DELTA – OGWASHI-UKUDELTA STATE POLYTECHNIC, OGWASHI-UKU

53 DELTA – OVWIAN Holy Ghost International School, Izomo Road, Off DSC Expressway, Ovwian, Udu LGA

54 DELTA – UGHELLI Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University(MCIU), Ibru village Agbarha-Otor Ughelli, Delta state

55 DELTA – WARRI BENCHILL SCHOOLS, NO. 1, DN DUDU CLOSE, OFF EMIKO CLOSE, WARRI

56 EBONYI – AFIKPO SAINT MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, BISHOP MCGETTRICKS GIRLS SECONDARY SCHOOL, AFIKPO, EBONYI STATE

57 EBONYI – EZZAMMGBO COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY, 135, EZZAMMGBO OHAUKWU LGA, EZZAMMGO

58 EBONYI – Ikwo Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo

59 EBONYI – OKPOTO EVANGEL UNIVERSITY, KM 48 ENUGU – ABAKALIKI EXPRESSWAY, (EVANGEL CAMP) OKPOTO

60 EDO – AFUZE DIICT Nigeria, Ase Secondary School Afuze, Edo State

61 EDO – AUCHI Success Comprehensive College, 8, Ekhei Girls School Road, Auchi

62 EDO – BENIN Gateway Edutech & Multiconcept, 177, 1st East Circular Road, By Sapele Road, Opp. Mrs Filing Station, Benin City

63 EDO – BENIN El-Shaddai Foundation Montessori School, 113B, 2nd Str., Oregbeni Housing Estate, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City

64 EDO – EKPOMA Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, e-Library Hall A and B, Ekpoma

65 EDO – EKPOMA MOUNT CARMEL SECONDARY SCHOOL, ALONG AMBROSE ALLI UNIVERSITY, PART TIME CAMPUS, EMAUDO, EKPOMA,

66 EDO – IGUEBEN College of Education, Igueben, Edo State

67 EDO – IRRUA Ideal Secondary Schools, Abokhae Quarters, Irrua, Edo State

68 EDO – UROMI Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi

69 EDO – UROMI CYBERLINK DIGITAL WORLD HOLY TRINITY SECONDARY SCHOOL, (ICT CENTRE), UROMI

70 EKITI – ADO-EKITI Ekiti Anglican Dioceasan High School, Ile Abiye Premises, Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti

71 EKITI – ADO-EKITI Ekiti State University, ICT Centre, Iworoko Road, Ado-Ekiti

72 EKITI – ADO-EKITI Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Digital Library, Ado-Ekiti

73 EKITI – IGEDE-EKITI MATER CHRISTI GIRLS HIGH SCH, IGEDE EKITI, CBT CENTRE

74 EKITI – IJERO-EKITI College of Health Sciences & Technology, Ijero Ekiti

75 EKITI – Ikere-EKITI College of Education, Computer Resource Centre (CCRC) , Ikere-Ekiti

76 EKITI – Omuooke-Ekiti St. Silas Anglican Secondary School, Omuooke-Ajowa Road, Omuooke-Ekiti

77 EKITI – OYE-EKITI FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, MAYEGUN STREET, AYEDE JUNCTION, OYE-EKITI, EKITI STATE

78 EKITI – ADO-EKITI PHEONIX CBT CENTRE, PHEONIX BUILDING, BLOCK A, BESIDE UBE OFFICE, OKURUMEH ESTATE, AJEBAMIDELE, IKERE ROAD

79 ENUGU – ENUGU Chris-Tech Computer School, 76 Nike Rd., Abakpa By liberty Bus-stop, Enugu

80 ENUGU – ENUGU FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, ENUGU

81 ENUGU – ENUGU Stalwart Computers 5 Cathedral Drive (Old Nicon Insurrance House) Independent Layout, Enugu

82 ENUGU – ENUGU AFRIHUB ICT Centre, Institute of Management of Technology, Campus 2, Independence Layout, Enugu

83 ENUGU – ENUGU ST.THERESA CATHOLIC CENTRE, MMAKU

84 ENUGU – ENUGU Foretrust Digital Consulting Ltd, Plot 63A, Premier Layout, Ogui Nike, Enugu

85 ENUGU – ENUGU UNI OF NIGERIA, ENUGU CAMPUS, CBT TETFUND CENTER, ENUGU

86 ENUGU – NGWO M-Chips Link Computers Nig. Ltd., Ngwo

87 ENUGU – NSUKKA Bellsoft Technologies Limited, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Department of Economics

88 ENUGU – NSUKKA University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka

89 ENUGU – NSUKKA University of Nigeria Nsukka, Digital Library, Nsukka

90 ENUGU – NSUKKA PRINCE COMPUTER SCH LTD,OFULONU ROAD NSUKKA

91 ENUGU – NSUKKA Elco ICT, Bishop Shanaham Nursing School, Nsukka

92 FCT – BWARI Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre, Vertas University, Abuja

93 FCT – BWARI JAMB CBT Centre, JAMB Headquarters, Along Law School Road, Bwari Abuja

94 FCT – GARKI Global Distance Learning Institute (GDL), Plot 825, Ralph Shodehinde Street, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja

95 FCT – KARU BAPTIST ACADEMY ICT OLDCHIEF PALACE KARU FCT ABUJA

96 FCT – KUJE Islamic Leadership Academy, Behind Forest Zone, Kuje, FCT Abuja

97 FCT – KWALI Victory International Institute of Theology & Education, Km 70, Abuja-Lokoja Expessway, Kwali

98 FCT – MAITAMA Chamscity/Sascon CBT 2, 2nd floor, Sasaon International School, 19A Yesdseam Street, Maitama

99 FCT UTAKO Digital Bridge Institute, 8, P.O.W Nafem Crescent, OFF Solomon Lar Way, Utako

100 FCT – ZUBA Unique College, Runji Zuba, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, FCT

101 GOMBE – BAJOGA Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Near Emir Palace, Bajoga, Gombe State

102 GOMBE – DUKKU Dukku Community Science Secondary Computer Lab, DARAZO ROAD, OPP. DUKKU GRA, Dukku LGA

103 GOMBE – GOMBE COMMUNITY EDUCATION RESOURCE CENTRE GOMBE TASHAR DUKKU BEHIND MUSABA HOSPITAL

104 GOMBE – GOMBE GOFCECON-Computer Lab, Federal College of Education Tech., Gombe

105 IMO – IDEATO Oxford Computer Institute, Shop 2-4 St. Peters Ang. Church shopping Complex, Orie Akokwa

106 IMO – IDEATO Prestige World Computer, Urualla Civic Centre, Ideato

107 IMO – IDEATO Young Stars Computer Training College, Umuopia – Akokwa, Ideato North

108 IMO – MBAISE Pope John Paul 11 Model School, Umunagbo Ihitte Ezinihite Mbaise

109 IMO – NEKEDE Federal Polytechnic, PTDF ICT Centre, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State Ctr 1

110 IMO – NEMPI ORU WEST St. Joseph Catholic Church School, Nempi Oru West

111 IMO – OWERRI Federal University of Technology, Owerri

112 IMO – UMUAGWO Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Imo State CTR 1

113 IMO – UMUAGWO Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Imo State CTR 2

114 JIGAWA – HADEJIA Binyaminu Usman College of Agriculture, Hadejia

115 KADUNA – Shimen Global Concept Ltd., Piety High School, Beside Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna

116 KADUNA – Kaduna Polytechnic, BTS Main Campus, Tudun Wada, Kaduna

117 KADUNA – Kaduna Kaduna Science Academy, No.10A Ohinoyi Rd., By Engr. Abubakar Lawal Crescent, Off Sultan Rd, U/Rimi GRA, Kaduna

118 KADUNA – Kaduna White House Computers ltd, 20/21 Airforce Road, Kakuri, Kaduna

119 KADUNA – Kaduna Bethel Baptist High School, 6, Kachia Road, Damishi, Kujama, Kaduna

120 KADUNA – Kaduna El-Khalil (ICT) Limited, 17A, Attahiru Road, Malali, Kaduna

121 KADUNA – KADUNA Gray’s International College, Permanent Site, Off Airport Road Kaduna.

122 KADUNA – Kaduna Bostal Training Institute, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State

123 KADUNA – Zaria Zaria Institute of Information Tech. (ZIIT) No. 19, Behind Eid Praying Ground, Along Kaduna Road, Zaria

124 KADUNA – Zaria Zaria Academy, 10, Zaria-Funtua Road, Shika, Zaria

125 KADUNA – Zaria Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna-Zaria Road, Zaria

126 KADUNA – Zaria Madalla Secondary School, 74 Dikko Road, Tudun Wada, Zaria

127 KANO – BICHI Makama School of Technology No. 34-35 Iguda and sanbo House Tsohuwar Tasha, Bichi, Kano State

128 KANO KANO MS World ICT Computer Technology Limited, 26, Audu Bako Way, Kano

129 KANO – KANO Amnet Institute of Information Technology, No. 13C, Hauren Shanu Near Zone 1 Police H/Q Before Kofar Gadon Gadankaya, Kano State

130 KANO – KANO Federal College of Education, Kano, Kabuga, Kofar famfo, Kano

131 KANO – KANO NCC JAMB CBT Centre, Beside National Centre for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Farawa, Kano State

132 KANO – KANO Rainbow Digital Technology, No. 2 Gwarzo Road, Beside A.S Maro, Ungogo LGA,

133 KANO – KANO SMS ICT Institute of Training LTD., No. 84 Nomansland by Airport Road, Opposite Chediya Uku Kano

134 KANO – KANO Pretentious ICT Investment Ltd., Torey Home Junction (GIDAN kureme), Along Shara Kasua, Kano

135 KANO – KANO Overone Consult and Investment Limited Kano, 3 Atiku Abubakar/Gansun Albassa Road, Kano

136 KANO – KANO Pioneers ICT Nigeria Limited, 3-4 Gidan Saude, Beside First Bank, Zoo Road, Kano

137 KANO – KANO The Light College,No.2, Danshekara, Opp. Police College and No.3 Danagundi GRA, Kano

138 KANO – KANO Bayero University (BUK), PTDF Block, Old site Buk Road, Kano

139 KANO – KANO MSK Communication and wireless Limited, Kano, 13A Airport Road, Kano

140 KANO – KANO Bayero University, Kano, IGR Leaning Centre, Old Campus, Kano State

141 KATSINA – DAURA Yusuf Bala Usman College of Legal and General Studies, Daura

142 KATSINA – KATSINA AL-QALAM UNIVERSITY KATSINA, DUTSINMA ROAD KATSINA

143 KATSINA – KATSINA HASSAN USMAN KATSINA POLYTECHNIC DUTSINMA ROAD, KATSINA.

144 KATSINA – KATSINA DIALOGUE COMPUTER INSTITUTE, 14 BAYA JIDDA ROAD OFF OLD GOVT. HOUSE GRA, KATSINA

145 KATSINA – KATSINA UMARU MUSA YARADUA UNIVERSITY, PTDF Computer Centre, Katsina.

146 KATSINA – KATSINA BARDA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, NEAR GRA GENERAL MOSQUE, KATSINA

147 KATSINA – KATSINA UMARU MUSA YARADUA UNIVERSITY, Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences, Dutsinma Rd.

148 KOGI – AJAOKUTA 2 Streams Integrated Services Ltd. CBT Centre, Ajaokuta Comprehensive School 1, Ajaokuta

149 KOGI – LOKOJA AL-AZHAR INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE ZANGO DAJI

150 KOGI – LOKOJA YABMA INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE ACADEMY, HON. YAKUBU YUNUSA AVENUE, 500 HOUSING UNITS, GANAJA ROAD, LOKOJA

151 KOGI – LOKOJA Getrid Integrated Resources Ltd, Government, Secondary School, Lokoja

152 KOGI – OKENE S & J EL-LATEEF AND HASSY COMPUTER INSTITUTE, IHIMA COMMUNITY SCIENCE SECONDARY SCHOOL, (ICSSS), IHIMA

153 KWARA – ERIN-ILE Midland cafe, 245 Elerin Way, Erin-Ile, Kwara State 154 KWARA ILORIN University of Ilorin, ETC Centre, Ilorin, kwara State CTR 2

155 KWARA – ILORIN Kwara College Of Education,ilorin 156 KWARA ILORIN Effective International College, Unilorin Permanent Site Road, Tanke, Ilorin

157 KWARA – ILORIN University of Ilorin, CBT Centre, Ilorin, kwara State CTR 1

158 KWARA – ILORIN UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN CBT CENTRE ILORIN KWARA STATE CENTRE 3

159 KWARA – LAFIAGI Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi CTR1

160 LAGOS – ABULE EGBA TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos

161 LAGOS – AGEGE LUFEM SYSTEMS LTD,64 OKO OBA ROAD AGEGE LAGOS, LAGOS STATE

162 LAGOS – ANTHONY VILLAGE Risk Global Business Cons Limited, Olatunde Ayoola Avenue, Beside Green Spring Sch. Anthony Village, Lagos

163 LAGOS – ANTHONY VILLAGE DALEWARE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, 31-33 BODE THOMAS RD., OFF SHYLLON STR., PALM GROOVE, LAGOS CENTRE II

164 LAGOS – ANTHONY VILLAGE DALEWARE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, 31-33 BODE THOMAS RD., OFF SHYLLON STR., PALM GROOVE, LAGOS

165 LAGOS – ANTHONY VILLAGE Huntville Technology Limited, 4 ayanboye str. Faramobi Ajike by GTBank Anthony Lagos

166 LAGOS – AYOBO New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo, Lagos State

167 LAGOS – EBUTE-METTA BRAINPOINT COLLEGE 98 ONDO STREET BY OKOBABA EBUTE-METTA EAST, LAGOS

168 LAGOS – EGBE Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School Egbe, No. 62 Ikotu/Isolo Road, Ile-Iwe Bus stop Egbe, Lagos State

169 LAGOS – EGBE Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Str, Cele B/stop, Agodo-Egbe

170 LAGOS – EPE Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Cente II

171 LAGOS – EPE Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe

172 LAGOS – FESTAC Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close, Festac Town

173 LAGOS – IJEGUN TFL Global Computer and career Centre, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun

174 LAGOS – IKORODU ZEEKAY SCHOOLS 2 HOME OF GRACE STREET AGBEDE IKORODU

175 LAGOS – IKORODU Balad Private Schools, I, Obafemi Street, Abule Alfa Bus Stop Near Ori-Okuta Junction Off Island Road, Ikorodu

176 LAGOS – IKORODU Top Ville College, Ikorodu

177 LAGOS – IKORODU Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu

178 LAGOS – IKOTUN Oke-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos

179 LAGOS – IKOTUN Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun

180 LAGOS – ILUPEJU ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State

181 LAGOS – ILUPEJU ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State

182 LAGOS – LEKKI Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd., 12A, Fatai Arobieke Street Off Admiralty Way, (By Tantalizers) Lekki Phase 1

183 LAGOS – LEKKI Resogate Hall School, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside 2nd Toll-gate, Ikota

184 LAGOS – MAGBON The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus stop, Badagry expressway, Lagos

185 LAGOS – OJO RICHYTORCH COMPUTER INST.& TRAINING CENTER, 35 IGBO- ELERIN ROAD, BESIDE MOBIL OKOKO, OJO

186 LAGOS – OKE-ARO Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Busstop, Oke-Aro, Lagos State

187 LAGOS – SOMOLU Southfield College, 92, Olurunkemi Street, Pedro Ladi, Lak Road, Somolu

188 LAGOS – SURULERE Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Ojuelegba

189 LAGOS – SURULERE Duntro High School, 15, Oremeji Street, By Immam Ihanni, Ijeshatedo, Surulere

190 LAGOS – SURULERE Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere

191 LAGOS – YABA Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr II

192 LAGOS – YABA Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr I

193 NASARAWA – DOMA SKY CITY CBT CENTRE LIMITED,ST JOHN BOSCO SEC. SCHOOL, DOMA, NASARAWA

194 NASARAWA – GARAKU ST.Peter College, GARAKU

195 NASARAWA – KARU Bingham University, ALONG KEFFI-ABUJA EXPRESSWAY, AUTA-BALEFI, New Karu

196 NASARAWA – KARU SOLID Fundamentals Montessori Academy, Off km 28, Abuja/Keffi Road, Karu L.G.A.

197 NASARAWA – KARU RISEWISE CBT,Triton Internation Sch, Km 21, Keffi-Abuja Express Rd, Kuchika, Karu LGA.

198 NASARAWA – LAFIA Federal University, Lafia, Lafia

199 NASARAWA – LAFIA Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia, Ombi 1, Jos Road, Lafia

200 NASARAWA – LAFIA JOFAG International College, Tofa Road, Off Makurdi Road, Lafia

201 NASARAWA – MARARABA Aunty Alice Schools, 48, Aunty Alice School Road, Mararaba, Karu LGA

202 NASARAWA – MASAKA GOD’S OWN SCHOLARS ACADEMY, Angwansoja, Area1, Masaka

203 NASARAWA – NEW NYANYA Uzyadic Computer Institute, along abuja-keffi express way, opposite 110 Bar New Nyanya,karu LG

204 NIGER – MINNA NCC JAMB CBT Centre, 3 Arms Zone, Maitumbi, Beside JAMB Office, Minna

205 NIGER – MINNA Jummai Aliyu Babangida Development Centre (JABDC), Stadium Road, Minna

206 NIGER – MINNA FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECH., ELECTRONIC TEST CENTRE, GIDAN KWANO CAMPUS, MINNA

207 NIGER – MINNA Niger state College of Education CBT, Minna

208 NIGER – SULEJA Bishop James Yisa Memorial School, BJY ROAD, Kwamba, Suleja

209 NIGER – ZUNGERU Niger State Polytechnic, ZUNGERU-BIDA ROAD, Zungeru

210 OGUN – ABEOKUTA Kindle E-Learning Centre, Opp Taidob College, Asero Goshen Estate, Asero, Abeokuta

211 OGUN – ABEOKUTA Dof CBT Centre, Opposite Rock City Radio, Goshen Estate, Asero, Abeokuta

212 OGUN – ABEOKUTA Pinnacle Royal College, Ilupeju – Idiya Rounder, Abeokuta

213 OGUN – ABEOKUTA Federal College Of Education, Abeokuta, E-Library, Osiele, Abeokuta

214 OGUN – ABEOKUTA Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ibara, Abeokuta

215 OGUN – AGO IWOYE Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ago Iwoye

216 OGUN – AKUTE BLuefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 2

217 OGUN – AKUTE Bluefied Academy, 2, Bola Oshikoya Street, Alagbole by Akute Road, Lagos State CTR 1

218 OGUN – IBAFO Huntsville Technology Ltd., Christower Int’l School, 14/16, Agboola Street, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Oremeji Bus stop) Ibafo

219 OGUN – IBEFUN International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 2

220 OGUN – IBEFUN International College, Ibefun, Km 12, Lagos/Ijebu Ode Road, Ogun State. CTR 1

221 OGUN – IGBESA Gateway Polytechnic, (Now Ogun State Institute of Technology) Oba Adesola Market Road, Igbesa, AdoOdo/Ota LG

222 OGUN – IGBESA Crawford University, Igbesa, ICT Centre, Kilometre 8, Atan-Agbara Road, Faith City, Igbesa

223 OGUN – ITORI DS ADEGBENRO ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Lagos – Abeokuta Express Way, Itori-Ewekoro, Ogun State

224 OGUN – OKE-MOSAN National Open University of Nigeria, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

225 OGUN – OKE-MOSAN GATEWAY ICT LTD,SOUTHWEST RESOURCE CENTRE OKE-MOSAN, ABEOKUTA SOUTH

226 OGUN – OSOSA Tai Solarin University of Education, Ososa Campus, Ososa

227 OGUN – OTA Covenant University, KM 10, IDIROKO ROAD, Ota

228 ONDO – AKUNGBA ADEKUNLE AJASIN UNIVERSITY ICT CENTRE 1, AKUNGBA AKOKO, ONDO STATE

229 ONDO – AKUNGBA ADEKUNLE AJASIN UNIVERSITY ICT CENTRE 2, AKUNGBA AKOKO, ONDO STATE

230 ONDO – AKURE THE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, DIGITAL RESOURCE &RESEARCH, CENTRE 1, OBANLA, AKURE

231 ONDO – AKURE THE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, DIGITAL RESOURCE &RESEARCH, CENTRE 2, OBANLA, AKURE

232 ONDO – AKURE Hollaram Educational Services,Ondo state Library Board Complex, Beside St.Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure,

233 ONDO – ONDO ADEYEMI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OFF ONDO-ORE ROAD, ONDO STATE

234 ONDO – NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATIONAL PLANING & ADMINISTRATION, KM 3, LAJE ROAD, OFF ONDO-ORE ROAD VIA MEDICAL VILLAGE

235 ONDO – OWO Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, ICT Directorate, KM 4, Akure-Benin Express way, Owo.

236 OSUN – EDE Federal Polytechnic Ede, South Campus, CBT Centre, Ede

237 OSUN – EDE Adeleke University, Ede, CBT Centre, Ede

238 OSUN – ESA-OKE Osun State College of Technology,ICT Resource Centre. Esa-Oke, Osun State

239 OSUN – IKEJI-ARAKEJI Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

240 OSUN – ILA-ORANGUN Osun State College of Education, E-Library, Ila-Orangun

241 OSUN – ILE-IFE Obafemi Awolowo University, ICT Hall B, Ile-Ife

242 OSUN ILE-IFE Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Cloud Computing Auditorium Ile-Ife

243 OSUN ILE-IFE Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, ICT Hall A, Ile-Ife

244 OSUN – ILESA Christ the King Academy SCH LTD (C.K.C.) ILESA,BML 1 AYENI CRESCENT OMI ASORO,vILESA

245 OSUN – ILESA Osun State College of Education, Along Ibodi-Ife Road, Ilesa

246 OSUN – OSOGBO AITECH-ATMAN ICT Center, Block Y Commercial OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Ilobu road, Osogbo

247 OSUN – OSOGBO Kunike International School, Oke-Ijetu, Off Ilesa Garage, Osogbo

248 OYO – EJIOKU Valiants Havilah Schools, Government Tech College Road, Ejioku, Iwo Road

249 OYO – IBADAN University of Ibadan ETC Centre, Ibadan

250 OYO – IBADAN Maxx Braine CBT Center. School Of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan

251 OYO – IBADAN The Polytechnic, Ibadan, ICT Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State

252 OYO – IBADAN University of Ibadan, Distance Learning CBT Centre, 1500 Seater, Off Ajibode, Sasa Road, Ibadan

253 OYO – IBADAN West-midland Communication Limited, Adebayo Akande Hall, Ajibode, Ibadan

254 OYO – IBADAN Educational Advancement Centre, 45 Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan

255 OYO – IGBO-ORA Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora, Oyo State

256 OYO – OGBOMOSHO Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, CBT Centre 2, Ogbomoso

257 OYO – OGBOMOSHO Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, CBT Centre 1, Ogbomoso

258 OYO – OYO Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo

259 OYO – OYO Federal College of Education (special) Oyo, e-library, Centre 1, Oyo State

260 OYO – SAKI The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki

261 PLATEAU JOS Glinks Communication & Solid Trust Computer World Ltd., Rochas Foundation College, Old Airport Road, Jos

262 PLATEAU JOS Saint Lois College, Joseph Gomwalk Road, Jos, Plateau State

263 PLATEAU JOS Al-Iman School,No. 3, Dogon Dutse, Jos

264 PLATEAU JOS Federal College of Forestry, Bauchi Road, Opposite Bauchi Motor Park, Jos

265 PLATEAU – JOS Biodira Multi Biz Concept, 54, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jos

266 PLATEAU – PANKSHIN College of Education, Panshin Centre 2

267 PLATEAU – PANKSHIN Federal College of Education, Jos-Panshin Road, Pankshin

268 RIVERS – CHOBA University of Port Harcourt, Choba

269 RIVERS – IRIEBE ACE International Training Centre, Plot 1 Location Road, Km 17, PH/Aba Expressway by Tap Bus stop, Iriebe, Port Harcourt

270 RIVERS – PORT HARCOURT Paragon City Light College – 6 Paradise Street, NDDC Road. Off C.O.E Iwofe Road, Opp. ONAVA Filling Station, Port Harcourt

271 RIVERS – PORT HARCOURT Redemption Montessori International School

272 SOKOTO – SOKOTO Sokoto State University CBT Centre, Sokoto State

273 SOKOTO – SOKOTO Usmanu DanFodiyo University, Sokoto, CBN Hall, Main Campus, Sokoto

274 SOKOTO – SOKOTO Baytumaun CBT Centre, Nagata College, Sokoto, Sokoto State

275 SOKOTO – SOKOTO Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto, ICT Centre, Main Campus, Sokoto

276 SOKOTO – SOKOTO Sokoto State Polytechnic, Sokoto, Sokoto State

277 SOKOTO – SOKOTO SHEHU SHAGARI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ALONG BIRNIN KEBBI ROAD, FARFARU AREA SOKOTO

278 TARABA JALINGO Winners Comprehensive High School, Beside Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo, Taraba State

279 TARABA – JALINGO Taraba State University, Jalingo

280 TARABA – JALINGO College of Education, Consultancy Services, Jalingo

281 TARABA – ZING College of education, Mayo-Belwa-Yola Road, Zing, Taraba State

282 YOBE – DAMATURU Yobe State University, Damaturu

283 YOBE – POTISKUM Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Virtual Library Mohammed Idrissa Way, Potiskum

284 ZAMFARA – GUSAU ZAMFARA COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCE (ZACAS), ALONG SOKOTO ROAD,GUSAU

285 ZAMFARA – GUSAU FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), ALONG ZARIA ROAD, GUSAU

286 ZAMFARA – MARU COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ALONG SOKOTO ROAD, MARU