Following the recovery of $43.4m, £27,000 and N23m (N13bn) from a apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission obtained permission to search other flats in the building called the Osborne Towers.

A full list of occupants of the luxury apartment building which has nine floors of 19 Apartments and two penthouses has been obtained.

The building is owned by a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Ahmed Muazu, who retained for himself the penthouses, 10A and B; as well as Apartments 11A and 11B.

Below is the list;

Owners of apartments in the building include:

1A Former Guaranty Trust Bank chairman, Fola Adeola

1B Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and his wife

2A Ahmed Kida

2B Ahmed Kida but apartment occupied by Esther Ogbue (a recently retired MD of NNPC)

3A Kayode Sonaike

3B Sterling Assets

4A & 4B – Leo Stan Ekeh

5A – Sterling Bank

5B – Damian Dodo, SAN

6A – Mo Abudu

6B – Career Terminal and Logistics Ltd.

7A – Mr. and Mrs. Edo-Osagie (Daughter of PDP Chieftain Anthony Anenih and her husband)

7B – Chobe Ventures Limited (Controlled by Folashade Oke, wife of DG, NIA) apartment where $50m was found by EFCC) 8A – Chikki Foods

8B – Mr. Balogun

9A – Damian Dodo, SAN

9B – Alhaji Tukur

10 A & B – Ahmed Muazu

11 A & B – Ahmed Muazu.