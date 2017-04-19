Following the recovery of $43.4m, £27,000 and N23m (N13bn) from a apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission obtained permission to search other flats in the building called the Osborne Towers.
A full list of occupants of the luxury apartment building which has nine floors of 19 Apartments and two penthouses has been obtained.
The building is owned by a former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Ahmed Muazu, who retained for himself the penthouses, 10A and B; as well as Apartments 11A and 11B.
Below is the list;
Owners of apartments in the building include:
1A Former Guaranty Trust Bank chairman, Fola Adeola
1B Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and his wife
2A Ahmed Kida
2B Ahmed Kida but apartment occupied by Esther Ogbue (a recently retired MD of NNPC)
3A Kayode Sonaike
3B Sterling Assets
4A & 4B – Leo Stan Ekeh
5A – Sterling Bank
5B – Damian Dodo, SAN
6A – Mo Abudu
6B – Career Terminal and Logistics Ltd.
7A – Mr. and Mrs. Edo-Osagie (Daughter of PDP Chieftain Anthony Anenih and her husband)
7B – Chobe Ventures Limited (Controlled by Folashade Oke, wife of DG, NIA) apartment where $50m was found by EFCC) 8A – Chikki Foods
8B – Mr. Balogun
9A – Damian Dodo, SAN
9B – Alhaji Tukur
10 A & B – Ahmed Muazu
11 A & B – Ahmed Muazu.