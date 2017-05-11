The Nigeria army has redeployed 147 officers in the north-eastern part of the country.

Sani Usman, army spokesman, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, said it was part of the need for the force to restrategise.

TheCable reports that Lucky Irabor, who achieved some success while he led the battle against insurgents in the region, was redeployed to head the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Ibrahim Attahiru, a major-general, was appointed as his replacement

Also redeployed is Victor Ezugwu, acting general officer commanding, 7 division of the army, who is now replaced by IM Yusuf, a brigadier-general.

Adeniyi Oyebade, general officer commanding (GOC), 1 division one of the army, was moved to the headquarters in Abuja as chief of logistics.

Below is the full list of the posting;