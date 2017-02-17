Nollywood star, Funke Akindele has slammed BBNaija housemate, Gifty for saying she doesn’t know Banky W and Falz.

The actress and movie producer called Gifty a liar who needs attention.

Funke, also known as Jenifa tweeted on her handle @funkeakindele “I just watched the clip now. She is obviously a liar who needs attention. How can she say she doesn’t know Falz and Banky W.’’

Three Nigerian celebrities, including Emmanuel Ikubese, Falz and Banky W recently visited the housemates in South Africa.

During her diary session, Gifty said she didn’t know any of these celebrities.