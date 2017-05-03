Veteran media personality, Funmi Iyanda who recently officially launched her “Ask Funmi” vlog series on her YouTube channel has said the average Yoruba man doesn’t care if his wife cheats on him.

The media personality made the statement in a video posted on her YouTube page.

In her words:

“I think a lot of things we call African culture are actually a confusion and bastardization of Victorian ideas, Victorian philosophy and Victorian culture.

This is why this Yoruba thing is very interesting because what people don’t like is that they are paired on one hand to be very Western and on the other hand they behave like bushmen who are polygamous in nature” she said.

Funmi Iyanda went on to say the modern Yoruba man struggles in between traditional Yoruba values and Victorian principles. “What you get are these young men who on the surface of it look like westernized men but deep down they have these ideas of Yoruba ideas of what relationships should be.

Deep down the average Yoruba man wants to be like his great-great-great grandfather. He doesn’t really mind his wife cheating as long as he doesn’t know.”