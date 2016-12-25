Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu narrowly escaped motor accident in Ibadan on the 12th of December while on his way home from the movie set of Giant (Omiran) produced by Tolulope Oke and featuring Femi Adebayo.

According to a witness, it was only by the saving hands of God that the car did not overturn into the swampy ditch on the express.

The Toyota Camry was literarily hanging by a thread at the edge of what i can only describe as a death trap.

The actor who was on-set hours after the incident sat by the road side during the careful pulling out of his car.

