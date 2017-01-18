The ongoing crisis in The Gambia has gotten a new twist following the decision by the National Assembly to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in office for another 90 days.

Gambia’s National Assembly passed the resolution to allow Jammeh to stay in office for three months from Wednesday, state television said today.

Jammeh lost an election in December to opposition leader Adama Barrow and is due to hand over power on Thursday, but the veteran leader has declared a state of emergency and says he will not step down before a court hears his election challenge, reports Reuters.

It’s not clear what impact the Assembly’s resolution will have on efforts by the West African regional body, ECOWAS to ensure the former military man, who has been in power for 22 years, hands over power.

According to reports, ECOWAS is readying a military intervention force to step in to get Jammeh out, with a Nigerian warship already steaming towards the tiny nation, which is surrounded on three sides by Senegal.