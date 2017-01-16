Habibu Barrow, one of the Gambia’s President-elect Adams Barrow’s five children, has died after he was bitten by a dog on Sunday, according to the BBC.

Eight-year-old Habibu Barrow is reported to have died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Mr Barrow missed his son’s funeral as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.

The President-elect’s media team confirmed the news to local Gambia news on Monday.

“Yes, Habitou Barrow passed away last night after being bitten by a dog. He was the 8 years old son of Adama Barrow’s second wife. He will be laid to rest today at 2 pm,”