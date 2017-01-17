The hope of Gambian Leader, Yahya Jammeh to stop Thursday’s inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow has been dashed as the Supreme Court yesterday rejected his petition.

Jammeh was seeking an injuction aimed at blocking Barrow’s swearing in.

The embattled leader’s constitutional term in office is expected to end on Wednesday after he lost to businessman Barrow, in the December 1, 2016 poll.

Barrow, who has received the support of the international community, has said he would go ahead with his inauguration on Jan. 19 despite Jammeh’s rejection of the result.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbenle told Jammeh’s lawyer that he could not make the order being sought to stop the January 19 inauguration.

Fagbenle said he was unable to preside over the motion filed because he was named in the petition.