Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has denied allegations by his opponents that he sleeps at public functions.

He cleared the air yesterday, May 1 during an interactive session with labour unions at the Government House, Kano.‎

He said his political opponents could not differentiate between “sleeping and pretending”.‎

“My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between sleeping and pretending”.

‎”Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state.‎”