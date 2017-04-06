The leader of the gang responsible for the deaths of a banker in the Okigwe Local Goverment Area of Imo State, Enyioma Okwudiri alongside one Nanman Lamak has been shot dead by the Police two days later, PUNCH reports.

The two men who were together in a Honda Civic were shot dead by gunmen on Saturday, April 1.

The assailants had also killed a policeman along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, making away with the cop’s Toyota Camry. Two other persons, making use of an Automated Teller Machine, were also shot dead by the gang.

The state police command on Monday, April 3 claimed it arrested the leader of the gang, identified simply as Amobi. The suspect was also known as Toosolo Sharpiro.

A senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspect, who hailed from Umuawa Ogii, in the Okigwe LGA, was traced to Aba, Abia State, where he was nabbed by the police.

He explained that while other members of his gang escaped, Amobi was arrested alive.

The source added that the suspect was eventually shot dead when he attempted to escape.

“The hoodlum had been a thorn in the flesh of people of Okigwe town. He was shot dead when he played smart by trying to escape from the hands of police officers who were bringing him to Okigwe from Aba, where he was arrested,” the source said.

There was jubilation on Tuesday in Okigwe town, when the remains of the gangster were brought into the town.