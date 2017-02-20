Nigerians have the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to thank for curtailing the activities of Boko Haram or the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock would have been taken over by the terrorist group.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made the arguement that had the ousted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had remained in power, Aso Rock would have become a foot hold of the dreaded terrorist group.

The spokesperson said this in Abuja at an interactive session with Nigerian youths over the weekend.

According to him, the president has done a lot in terms of security as he has curtailed the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Look at all of the way the efforts that has been put in rolling back Boko Haram. There are many people who believe that if not for president Muhammadu Buhari, had PDP continued in this country in 2015 they would have taken over Aso Rock by now. We have achieved so much in terms of security,” Shehu said.

Speaking on the policy of whistleblowing, he said it is an opportunity for Nigerians to make money.

“The important policy of whistle blower that the president has instituted, it gives an opportunity to me, you and to every citizen of this country,” he said.

“If you see stolen money going anywhere, you will not only be honoured for pointing it out for discovery but you can earn a commission. So reward by exposing that. About 10 million USD and they give 2.5 of that. That money can change one’s life.”