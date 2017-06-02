Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu lambasted Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for calling out for his principal’s resignation, adding that the Governor will die if he doesn’t publicity in 24 hours.
Garba said in a chat with Channels TV that the presidency never responds to anything Fayose says.
His words: “I’m sad that you are inviting me to speak on Governor Fayose. If you follow the Presidency, we don’t talk when he talks because he is desperate for publicity.
“We have a constitution that governs the country and the constitution is very clear about how the country runs.
This country has a tripod of authority in terms of distribution of political power.
“You have the parliament which is doing its own work, you have the judiciary which is running, you have the executive and we don’t have any problem with this so therefore if anybody has a problem with the constitution then they should go and change it.”
Fayose on Tuesday urged Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath was not allowing the him effectively discharge his constitutional duties.
Watch The Video Below;
APC Government,what Fayose said is the truth.If the president is not fit to rule the country for one reason or the other the constitution is very clear on that and that is what Fayose is talking about and calling for.Attacking him will not change anything but just shows the extent people can go to hold on to power in this country that belongs to Nigerians and not just a selected few called the ASO ROCK CABAL.
A Dead Man Saying A Living Man May Die If Not Get Publicity Within 24 Hours. Yah!, But U Adesina Will Die Within 2 Hours If U Did Not Lie. Lying Party, Lairs Politicians With A Lying Minister In The Person Of Lie Lie Mumuhead
WAO,FAYOSE TO DIE IN 24HR WITHOUT PUBLICITY?CHAI,CHAI,CHAI SHEHU,SHEHU,SHEHU, YOU MEAN/WISH FAYOSE YOUR BOSS FATE AND SITUATION?CHAI,CHAI, ARA-AGBALA NDI-ARA(INDEED,MADNESS IS NOW IN THE HOUSE OF THE MADS)! WHERE IS BOKOHARAM LEADER OH SHEHU? IN LONDON?DOING WHAT? I MEAN THANKING/ WORSHIPING ALLAH? INFACT,I DECLARE THAT AS A MAN THINKETH,SO SHALL HIS PORTION BE INCLUDING SHEHU’S! AMEEN. PLS,GO AND BRING BACK THE CHIBOK GIRLS KIDNAPPER DEAD OR ALIVE AND KINDLY WATCH BIAFRANS EXITING ZOO IN THE NEXT GAME.CHAI CHAI CHAI,EVEN CHANJI IS NOW IN LONDON HOSPITAL NOT IN ASO ROCK YET SHEHU IS WISHING FAYOSE HIS OGA’S FATE!! CHAI CHAII CHAI CCCCCHHHHHAAAAAIIIIIII.