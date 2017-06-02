Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu lambasted Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for calling out for his principal’s resignation, adding that the Governor will die if he doesn’t publicity in 24 hours.

Garba said in a chat with Channels TV that the presidency never responds to anything Fayose says.

His words: “I’m sad that you are inviting me to speak on Governor Fayose. If you follow the Presidency, we don’t talk when he talks because he is desperate for publicity.

“We have a constitution that governs the country and the constitution is very clear about how the country runs.

This country has a tripod of authority in terms of distribution of political power.

“You have the parliament which is doing its own work, you have the judiciary which is running, you have the executive and we don’t have any problem with this so therefore if anybody has a problem with the constitution then they should go and change it.”

Fayose on Tuesday urged Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath was not allowing the him effectively discharge his constitutional duties.

