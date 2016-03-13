A man accused of being gay, Akinnifesi Olumide Olubunmi, was beaten by a mob in Ondo which resulted in his death the following day.

Some of those who knew him left some comments on his Facebook wall.

One Ogbeni Ade Omo Ade, wrote: “End of a gay! This will serve as a lesson to all the people that loves engaging in bisexual,homosexual,lesbianism and gay.

Akinnifesi was a guy that everybody in the community thought was a responsible person not until his secret was revealed when he was caught hands down with honourable Dotun who was a serving supervisory councillor in Ondo west local government in Ondo state he was beating mercilessly by Ondo youths that saw everything bad in a man dating a man he was rushed to the hospital but he later died of internal bleeding due to the mob beating the honourable has commited a lot of atrocities by engaging in bisexual activities he is still on the run although his properties has being destroyed his house and family’s house has being burned down this should serve as a great lesson to all youths!”

Adewale Victor, wrote: “Akinnifesi Olumide Olubunmi When I heard this news of your attacked in Ondo on Facebook I was so disturbed. I said it to myself, that can this be possible that you involved in gay practices? or it was a set up until I investigate the whole story. You disappointed many people including your family and friends. Though I don’t support attack or jungle justice on gay instead they should be handover to the police for proper prosicution in law court of the law. What police should do is to get the run away politician involved arrested so gay will not be spread in the community and it will serve as a lesson to others.”