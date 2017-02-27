It would take a live video call to Nigerians from President Muhammadu Buhari to put to rest the controversies his health status has generated.

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said this in Abuja while responding to questions from the media on the President’s extended medical vacation in London.

Gbajabiamila said that if he were in President Buhari’s shoes, he would do a video call to speak to Nigerians. He also said he would advise him to do so, if he were in a position to advise him.

According to him, it was better to address the nation one time as against speaking to individuals and small groups of people, in different instances, from London.

He, however, said the fact that Buhari has not addressed the nation collectively through a video-conference call does not mean he has committed an illegality, but described it as a different approach to quelling the controversies surrounding his medical trip to London.

The House Majority Leader said: “If I were in President Buhari’s shoes, I would do a video call to speak to Nigerians. I would advise him to do it, if I were in a position to advise him. But the fact that he has not done it does not mean that he is doing something wrong. People have different approaches to things.

“Don’t forget that about a week ago, Mr. President spoke to a congregation in Kano state, he was audible, he was clear, and his voice was not doctored.

“But for me, on the issue of speaking to Nigerians, I would have done it differently. My approach would have been different, because his health issue had generated a lot of talk and concern like you said and therefore, I would wish the President would talk to everybody as opposed to talking to individuals here and there.