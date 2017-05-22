A male and two females were reportedly died of generator fumes around Sapele Road, in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the bodies of the yet-to-be identified victims were discovered at about 3am on Sunday when a brother of the man raised the alarm.

PUNCH reports that the door to the apartment was locked before the discovery of the bodies.

After entering the apartment, a generator was said to have been sighted in the kitchen, which raised the suspicion that it was left running throughout the night.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe, confirmed the incident on Sunday, May 21.

Nkombe also noted that an investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

He said, “The flat is occupied by three boys. Two of them went to a party and when they returned, they saw the bodies; they had to raise the alarm. It is like they died of generator fumes. But we will wait for doctor’s report to come out.”

It was learnt that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary.