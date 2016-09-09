Rumours flying around say that top Nollywood actress and mother of one, Genevieve Nnaji has been allegedly dumped by her fiance, Ugochukwu Udezue, a wealthy NBA basketball two weeks before their wedding in Milan.

According to HPR TV;

Ms Nnaji and the Denver Colorado-based NBA agent got engaged months ago and were set to get married two weeks ago in Milan. The screen goddess and her friends flew to the location but Udezue allegedly called off the wedding.

And why did Udezue allegedly call off the wedding? Here’s what HPR TV said:

“On why he cancelled the wedding at the last minute, Udezue reportedly told his friends that he doesn’t trust Miss Nnaji after she chose to make the wedding private.

Secondly, his father has refused to give his blessing because of Genevieve Nnaji’s suspicious demand of not wanting close family members at the wedding.

It was further disclosed that Ugo’s dad also refused to attend the event nor give his blessing.

Months before the wedding, Genevieve Nnaji reportedly begged Udezue to keep the wedding ceremony a low-key one. She even went as far as not telling any member of her family nor her colleagues. She only left Nigeria with her best friend Oluchi Orlandi and few other friends.

According to sources, Mr Udezue thought Miss Nnaji has something to hide that was why she didn’t bother to invite her parents to the wedding ceremony scheduled for Milan. This and his father’s refusal forced Mr Udezue to call off the wedding.

The source said Miss Nnaji was put to shame on her wedding day and was forced to return to Nigeria without the wedding ring she’s been dreaming of.”

The actress is yet to address these claims.