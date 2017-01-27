Cyril-George-Lutterodt

Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor, George Lutterodt in a chat with OKAY FM in Ghana said virgins are also burdens and no man wants to take a woman through sex education.

He said, “The Bible does not condemn prostitution, so God does not also.

“Even virginity is a burden.

“Eight out of ten men won’t want to have virgins because virgins are burdens,” he added.

Recall that Lutterot had claimed no man can satisfy a woman sexually.

He said women who claim to be contented after the act were just lying to hide their disappointment.

