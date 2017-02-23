Gun-wielding suspected kidnappers killed two persons at Jenjela, Kagarko Government of Kaduna State and kidnapped a German archaeologist, Prof. Peter Breunij and his aide, Johannes Buringer.

The archaelogist is the leader of a four-man team from the University of Frankfurt, Germany, working with with the National Commission for Museum and Monuments, and other institutions on the relics of Nok culture.

An eyewitness, who is part of the team working with Prof Breunij, said they had just resumed work at a site when five gunmen emerged from the bush and ordered them to lie down.

“They started coming one after the other, the first two with machetes, then the others with heavy guns. There were many people at the site so they ordered us to lie facing down and shot into the air.

“Later, they asked the professor and his associate to follow them. They led them to the other side of the road and went further into the bush.

“One of us, who is a hunter, asked us to go after them but only one of us followed him. When the kidnappers realised they were being followed, they turned and opened fire, killing the two,” he said.

According to him, the matter had been reported to Kagarko police station.

Police spokesman Usman Aliyu said he would contact Kagarko division to confirm the development.