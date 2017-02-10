An Algerian and a Nigerian man suspected of planning an Islamic attack have been arrested by the German police in overnight raids.

More than 450 officers took part in the mass raids targeting 12 locations, mostly in the central city of Goettingen in Lower Saxony state, authorities said.

Police investigating the fundamentalist Islamist community had acted on information pointing to “a possibly imminent terrorist attack”, said the city’s police chief Uwe Luehrig.

They detained the two men, a 27-year-old Algerian and a Nigerian, 23, who had both lived for some time in the city with their families.

Germany was hit by several attacks last year claimed by the Islamic State group — the most deadly of them a December 19 truck rampage though a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives.

German security services say they consider some 550 known Islamists as potentially dangerous and capable of carrying out an attack.