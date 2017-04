The suspected perpetrator of a bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was on Friday, April 21 arrested by German police.

The public prosecutor’s office said, the suspect’s motive was financial and not terror-related.

Anti-terror police working on behalf of the federal prosecutor’s office “have arrested a 28-year-old German-Russian national, Sergej W.,” a statement said, indicating the suspect was hoping to profit from a drop in the football team’s share price as a result of the attack.