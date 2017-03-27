Olajumoke Orisaguna was a bread seller who rose to stardom in February 2016 after Photobombing a shoot involving TY Bello, and British singer, Tinie Tempah.

A program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany has voted Olajumoke’s photo bomb picture as the number 6 best picture in the World.

An excited Olajumoke Orisaguna who became a star after she photo-bombed Ty Bello’s photo-shoot with Tinne Tempah took to her IG page announce the good news alongside sharing an excerpt from the German program.

She wrote:

‘Aunty TY @tybello look what I found!!! My photo bomb picture was voted number 6 best picture in the world yesterday on a TV program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany , while my story was told to inspire people. Swipe left for video Thanks to @berveleen.m for taking pictures/videos and sending to my inbox. God bless you. Grace found me!!! Thanks to my management’.