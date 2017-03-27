Tinie-Tempah and Olajumoke
Tinie-Tempah and Olajumoke

Olajumoke Orisaguna was a bread seller who rose to stardom in February 2016 after Photobombing a shoot involving TY Bello, and British singer, Tinie Tempah.

A program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany has voted Olajumoke’s photo bomb picture as the number 6 best picture in the World.

An excited Olajumoke Orisaguna who became a star after she photo-bombed Ty Bello’s photo-shoot with Tinne Tempah took to her IG page announce the good news alongside sharing an excerpt from the German program.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

She wrote:

‘Aunty TY @tybello look what I found!!! My photo bomb picture was voted number 6 best picture in the world yesterday on a TV program called Galileo on Prosieben TV in Germany , while my story was told to inspire people. Swipe left for video Thanks to @berveleen.m for taking pictures/videos and sending to my inbox. God bless you. Grace found me!!! Thanks to my management’.

 