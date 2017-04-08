Germany has deported to Nigeria, an alleged Islamic extremist, an ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by authorities.

He is a German citizen, not Nigerian.

The German news agency, dpa, reports that the 22-year-old man who was born in Germany and who hadn’t committed a crime, arrived in Lagos Thursday, April 6.

The unidentified man was one of the two individuals detained in February in Goettingen during an investigation of suspected attack plans.

His partner is a 27-year-old Algerian. Both of them lived with their parents in Göttingen.

When the two men were picked up, investigators found two weapons, at least one of them a firearm, that had been altered to fire live ammunition.

Also found on them were ammunition, flags of the Islamic State group and a machete.

The man deported to Nigeria is banned from entering Germany for life.

Following attacks by Islamic extremists last year, German authorities vowed to step up deportations of foreigners deemed to be threats.

The two men, according to www.dw.com were arrested after having been under surveillance for some time.

After their arrest, the German interior ministry requested their expulsion after classifying them as a threat to national security.