A Ghanaian, Nancy Abu-Bonsrah has made history in the United States by becoming the first black female resident to be accepted at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s neurosurgical department in 30 years.

The prestigious program accepts just two to five residents, and is ranked second in the country.

Among its most notable alumni: Dr. Ben Carson, who is now the United States secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care,” Abu-Bonsrah said in a statement.

“I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure.”

Abu-Bonsrah lived in Ghana until she was 15, and also attended Johns Hopkins medical school.

