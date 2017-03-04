Gyankroma Akufo-Addo has been appointed to serve in the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture.

Gyankroma who is the daughter of Ghana President’s, Nana Akufo-Ado was named as a Director of a three-member team to lead the Creative Arts Council.

The Council, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, March 1 by Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, has Music Producer and Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey, as its Chair.

Actress Bibi Bright is the third member of the team. She was appointed to serve as secretary to the council.

The minister explained that the three-member team would select the rest of the Council’s members and also set up the framework for the council.