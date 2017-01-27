Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor, George Lutterodt in a chat with OKAY FM in Ghana said virgins are also burdens and no man wants to take a woman through sex education.
He said, “The Bible does not condemn prostitution, so God does not also.
“Even virginity is a burden.
“Eight out of ten men won’t want to have virgins because virgins are burdens,” he added.
Recall that Lutterot had claimed no man can satisfy a woman sexually.
He said women who claim to be contented after the act were just lying to hide their disappointment.
Watch Video Below;
“8 out of 10 men in Ghana do not want Virgins ” why? @counselorlutterodt @counsellorafia @iamamamcbrown @iamadwoasaah @empressbaakoper @iamthat_krobogirl4real @dellarussel @lydiaforson @efya_nokturnal @gloriasarfogh @roselyn_ngissah @bridget_otoo @beverly_afaglo @bayslodgeghana @baisiwadh @mr.britton @tracey_boakye @nanayaabrefo