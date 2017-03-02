Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Ado has been urged by women from Assin Fosu in the Central region of Ghana to grant leniency to male prison inmates in the region so they could marry them.

Some of the women in an interview with Adom News revealed that majority of them are seriously single and are being pressured by their families to marry before the end of 2017, a situation which is now causing them to sleep with married men.

While those who are single mothers also disclosed that the few men in the area have failed to meet up with their responsibilities due to the keen competition among the women in the area. The women are relying on President Akufo-Addo to release the male prisoners for them to marry.

‘The men in the prison are more than the men in our town so please release them for us. we will enjoy with them and have a nice family together and so we beg Nana Addo to pardon the prisoners in our region because our town is dying’ they bemoaned.