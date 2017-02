Gifty has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show being shot in South Africa.

Recall she was re-nominated last Monday, February 13 for eviction alongside Thin Tall Tony and Tboss but House Captain, Ese was asked to replace one of the nominees for one of the housemates not put up for eviction.

Ese opted to replace Tboss with Marvis.

Ice Prince performed at this evening eviction show.