A young girl whose father brutalised her for going to a neighbour’s room to watch televison in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has finally got her family a GOTV decoder with subscription.

The story of young Esther went viral on April 20, 2017, after a Facebook user, one Olagunju Adeleke, posted pictures of the girl with bruises all over her body online.

Sympathisers have however, donated a brand new Samsung television, a GOTV decoder with two years subscription, and foodstuff to Esther’s family.

They also provided the family with accommodation.