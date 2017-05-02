Gombe State Government is waiting for the Federal Government to approve the implementation of the proposed N56,000 national minimum wage.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo disclosed this to the state’s civil servants yesterday, May 1 in commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya, who is currently the acting governor said;

“As soon as the Federal Government approves the new minimum wage, our administration will implement it within the limit of our resources,’’ he said.

He called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerians to be resilient and support government efforts aimed at moving the country out of current economic recession.

“Our administration accords top priority to the welfare of civil servants whose selfless service contributed immensely to the socio-economy development of our dear state,’’ he said.

