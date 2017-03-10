A trader in Gombe State is on the verge of losing his shop following the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria as the trader reportedly boasted Buhari won’t return.

According to a Twitter user, the trader went to the court and signed an undertaking that if Buhari returns, he will give his up his shop including what is inside.

He reportedly boasted to those around him that that President Buhari would never return.

Recall that the President returned to the country this morning and has said he would continue to rest while Yemi Osinbajo continues as the acting President.