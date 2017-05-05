Former President Jonathan took to his Facebook page to pay glowing tribute to his friend and former boss, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died on May 5th 2010, exactly 7 years today.
Jonathan in his tribute acknowledged Yar’Adua’s contribution to the restoration of peace in the Niger Delta.
He wrote;
Seven years ago you left this world leaving behind a legacy of detribalized leadership and a soil that was fertile enough to grow trees whose shade you would never enjoy.
As a peace maker, you helped bring peace to the Niger Delta and that singular act brought manifold benefits to Nigeria. As a democrat, you promoted due process in government and equity in public administration. Umar Musa Yar’adua, a friend and brother, a great gift to the nation and people of Nigeria. Seven years gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace even as we hope and believe that you made al-Jannah firdaus. Miyetti Allah for the life of service you lived and may Almighty God care for the family you left behind. GEJ.