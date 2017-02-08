Popular comedian, Gordons, has apologised for calling Innocent 2face ‘2baba’ Idibia an illiterate.

Gordons who said this an interview with GoldmyneTV called out the singer over his decision to back out of the One Voice Nigeria protest, adding that the singer since he cannot express himself eloquently, he shouldn’t have attempted to rally Nigerians to protest.

He said music was the only way 2face could express himself and as such, he should have used that medium to protest against government policies and that he is the “only illiterate who can sing correctly.”

“2Face is my mentor when it comes to music. He is one musician I adore, legendary to me. But you cannot use a tool that you are not used to.

“How are you going to express yourself 2Face when microphone is right in your face and you are asked to express your grievance and the reason why you are protesting? You can’t express yourself, it’s not your game. Do it with music you are used to. 2Face is the only illiterate who can sing correctly,” he had said.

Moments after the video went viral with criticisms from celebrities and other Nigerians, Gordons put out a video saying he had called the musician to apologise.

The comedian said he was only doing his job and never intended to “insult” 2baba.

He said: “I just did an SMS of an apology to 2face and his family because sometimes, people misunderstand why we do what we do.

“I’m just a comedian, I’m just like a gynaecologist who’s doing his job. It doesn’t matter who comes, I will do my job.

“This is not intended to insult 2face or his family. He has even said it before in his songs. But I understand the situation we are in and I felt that was a little bit below the belt and I had to apologise. This wasn’t intended to bring a fight.”