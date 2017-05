Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry was last week remanded in Ikoyi Prison as he couldn’t meet up with his bail conditions but has now been released after seven days in detention.

He confirmed this in a post on Instagram and has promised to grant an interview to reveal his experience in Prison and also called for prison reforms as he shared on his experience while he was in Kirikiri prison awaiting the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Here is what he posted on Instagram: