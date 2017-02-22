Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has revealed that following the losses suffered by Boko Haram in the north-east, its fleeing members had found a haven in his state.

Bello made the disclosure in Abuja while speaking at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar entitled: “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria.”

He, however, warned that the insurgents had chosen a wrong place because he was ready to collaborate with the military to rout them out of the state.

“Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state.

“Just last night, four high profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military.

“I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them.

“We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East,’’ he said