Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that there has been no free and fair election in Nigeria in the last couple of years.

Ugwuanyi said this in Enugu when the Constitutional and Electoral Reform Committee led by Sen. Ken Nnamani paid him a courtesy call.

He said that lack of free and fair election was responsible for the dwindling fortunes of Nigeria’s democratic experiment on inability to conduct a free and fair elections over the years.

He said that it had become imperative to put in place a robust electoral act that would engender peace and stability in the polity.

According to him, the need for the ongoing reform could be overemphasised.

“It is a well known fact that our inability to conduct free and fair elections had impacted negatively on our efforts to deepen democracy over the years.

“Necessary reforms must, therefore, be carried out to resolve all the issues required to be carried out to promote peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Ugwuanyi commended the committee for giving the South-East zone the opportunity to send their views on how to entrench credible, acceptable, violence and rancor free election in Nigeria.