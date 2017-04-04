Former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon(rtd), paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today, April 4.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting with Buhari, Gowon prayed God to give Buhari strength to continue addressing the nation’s problems.

Gowon also expressed gratitude to the President for identifying with him on the death of his late sister.

According to Gowon, “Let me tell you the honest truth, my coming here today is to thank and welcome Mr. President back from his medical leave and to thank God for what He has done for him so as to have his health back.

“The other thing also is to thank him very much indeed for calling me from London to commiserate with me on the death my sister.

“This was really very gracious of him. I should have called to speak to him but, of course, since I know that he was in hospital I could not do that.

“But when he rang to condole with me on my sister’s death. I was very touched and that also helped Nigerians to rejoice especially those who were sending all those very unfortunate message about him and about whatever it is.

“So, I think it was a good thing that was done and Nigerians knew he is still well for him to be able to call. This is really the purpose of what brought me here.

“And then also to encourage him ‎to continue to do his work to the best of his ability in dealing with all the problems. Day in day out you read in the press of all sorts of things happening, God will give him continued strength and energy to be to deal with the problems of the country for the good of Nigerians.

“I’m delighted to be here, to welcome him back and to see him in reasonable good health and able to do whatever he is able to do.”